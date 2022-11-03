Police possibly locate suspect with firearm during wellbeing check in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are on scene in Monson after locating a man with a possible firearm inside of a residence Wednesday evening.

According to Monson Police, officers responded to May Hill Road near Bumstead Road around 5:30 p.m. to conduct a wellbeing check.

Upon arrival, officials said that they determined that there was possibly a person inside the home with a firearm.

Officers from Monson, Hampden, Palmer, East Longmeadow, and State Police responded to the scene and are currently working to make contact with any of the residence’s occupants.

Police said that there is no threat to the public.

