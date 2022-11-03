State Police provide update, seeking information on Lady of the Dunes homicide

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help in obtaining further information surrounding the Lady of the Dunes homicide that took place nearly 50 years ago in Provincetown.

According to State Police, they are looking to obtain more information on a man named Guy Rockwell Muldavin, who is believed to have married the victim, 37-year-old Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee, several months prior to the discovery of her body in the dunes of a Provincetown beach in July 1974.

Police announced Monday that they identified Terry as the victim of the decades-old cold case. Her identity was confirmed through the usage of investigative genealogy.

Mass. State Police update on Lady of the Dunes 110222 (Massachusetts State Police)

Terry and Muldavin are believed to have married in February of 1974.

Muldavin, now deceased, was born October 27, 1923, and also went by the names Raoul Guy Rockwell and Guy Muldavin Rockwell.

Police are looking for information pertaining to his whereabouts in 1973 and 1974 in the New England area, specifically in Cape Cod and Massachusetts.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police at 1-800-KAPTURE, or by email at MSPTips@pol.state.ma.us. You may also submits tips by text message at 226787. All texted tips myst start with the work “MSPTips” followed by a space, then your tips.

Police are also asking for information related to any individuals associated with Terry or Muldavin.

