Traffic at a standstill on Mass. Pike following tractor trailer fire

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to the Mass. Pike Wednesday night for reports of a tractor trailer fire.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, crews from West Springfield and Westfield are on scene near mile marker 43.4 on the eastbound side of the roadway.

Officials said that all lames are currently shut down and traffic is at a standstill.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area, if possible.

