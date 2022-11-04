Dakin caring for 9 dogs rescued from overcrowded breeder in midwest

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dogs rescued from overcrowded breeders in the Midwest will soon be up for adoption in western Massachusetts and the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield has been caring for the pups.

Inside one of the wards of Dakin, there are poodle mixes, mini-labradoodles, mini-Aussiedoodles, and shih tzus receiving care and for good reason. Dakin spokesperson Lee Chambers told Western Mass News these particular pups arrived in western Massachusetts from overpopulated commercial breeders in the Midwest.

“The transport was arranged by the Bissell Pet Foundation, which does great work in transporting animals that need homes and they asked us and we were very happy to work with them again as we have in the past,” Chambers said.

Dakin has been assisting with these transports for at least 18 years. Out of the 60 dogs that arrived recently at Bradley International Airport, Dakin received nine. Chambers said these transports are lifesaving for these dogs.

“It’s harder for folks in isolated areas to take care of pets. Sometimes, there are surrenders more to shelters in those kinds of areas and plenty of healthy pets are in shelters too for whatever reasons…With a high population in some shelters in some regions of the country, sometimes euthanasia is an option,” Chambers explained.

While a main objective of the transport is to help ease the stress on commercial breeders, Chambers said the ultimate goal is to find these dogs safe, healthy, and loving homes.

“Every pet deserves a great life and people deserve the joy of animal companionship if they want to have that. We’re always happy to make these matches and get these animals together with people,” Chambers noted.

In the end, Chambers said it means a great deal to help these pets find a new place to stay.

“They absolutely deserve the chance to go elsewhere and live a great life. If we can give that opportunity, we do it,” Chambers added.

At the moment, five of the nine dogs received by Dakin are in foster care, while the other four are currently receiving treatment for kennel cough. Once they are medically cleared, the hope is to have those four ready for adoption as soon as next week. You can CLICK HERE to keep tabs on when the dogs are available or email Dakin for questions on a particular pet.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.