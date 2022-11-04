Feeding Hills dentist collecting leftover Halloween candy for service members

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you are sick of sugar, you can donate your leftover Halloween candy to a good cause.

Dr. Michael Calabrese has been teaming up with the Agawam Veteran’s Council since 2008 to deliver leftover Halloween candy to members of our military. He said he was inspired by his cousin who was serving in the Navy.

“Writing back and forth and he was talking about how he missed a lot of stuff from home. Halloween rolled around and my wife and I decided ‘Hey, let’s send him our leftover candy,’” Calabrese explained.

Since then, Calabrese told Western Mass News that they have collected over 100 pounds of candy a year. With this year being their first collection since the COVID-19 pandemic, they are closer to 80 pounds.

“We have to kind of build it up again because people didn’t really know about it, but we did a pretty good haul this year,” Calabrese noted.

There’s a sweet treat for those who donate: the chance to win movie theater tickets.

“When you bring your candy in, you get a ticket. You put your name on the ticket. We put it into a pumpkin and then a couple of days after Halloween, we pull the name and that person we contact the person and say they won,” Calabrese noted.

If you do want to hang on to some candy, we also asked Calabrese how you can avoid cavities.

“The sugar that gets stuck between your teeth, like Jolly Ranchers, and to give you a healthy one, dried fruit, that’s really bad, so if you get stuff stuck between your teeth, the best thing to do is to floss,” Calabrese said.

If you want to donate any treats, Calabrese said they will be collecting candy for a few weeks at his office at 850 Springfield Street, Suite 2, in Feeding Hills.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.