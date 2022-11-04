Getting Answers: How local pediatricians are impacted by hospital reaching capacity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers about Baystate Children’s Hospital reaching capacity in their emergency department and how it’s impacting local pediatrician offices.

One local pediatrician told us his office is continuing to see a high volume of patients due to a surge in respiratory viruses. Now, he is sharing what he wants parents to know before they think about bringing their sick kids to the emergency room.

“It still is a very busy respiratory season right now and in pediatrics in general. We’re seeing a number of children with cough, cold, congestion and sometimes high fevers,” said Dr. John Kelley of Redwood Pediatrics.

Kelley told Western Mass News his office is continuing to see a high volume of patients over the past few weeks.

“In the last three days of work, I did two days of sick visits and I saw a couple of cases of influenza, and probably half the kids I was seeing with cold and respiratory symptoms have RSV,” Dr. Kelley said.

Dr. Kelley is also weighing in on local hospitals, such as Baystate Children’s Hospital hitting capacity this week and how that is impacting his office.

“The emergency room is overwhelmed because a lot of people will use the emergency room as their primary care place to go,” he said.

We asked him at what point does a child need to be hospitalized for a virus like RSV and he said there are warning signs such as increased work of breathing.

“So usually when we take a breath in our abdomen goes in but when kids are really working hard to breathe the abdomen goes out,” Kelley said.

And he wants to emphasize that parents should utilize their pediatrician first before bringing their kids to the emergency room.

“I really encourage people to please use their pediatrician their primary care doctor to screen whether or not to go to the emergency room that’s the takeaway message,” Dr. Kelley shared.

Dr. Kelley is also encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 now if they have not already.

