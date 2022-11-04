Getting Answers: Safety tips for daylight saving time

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -It is time to ‘fall back’ as daylight-saving time comes to an end on Sunday, with the sun setting earlier.

“It’s going to get darker a little bit earlier so we want drivers to pay attention for pedestrians coming home from school or people coming back from jobs,” said Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department.

Western Mass News is getting answers from local police about safety tips for bicyclists and pedestrians as we fall back this weekend.

“Be defensive when you’re driving and be defensive when you’re walking or on a bicycle…When it’s dark out don’t assume a driver sees you. you need to be as visible as humanly possible,” Walsh shared.

Walsh said if you are walking or biking when it’s dark, be sure to wear reflective vests or reflective tape that can alert a driver to you.

“If you’re out on your bike at night you need a half hour before dusk and a half hour before dawn you need a bright white light that can at least 500 feet, you need to follow the rules of the road stopping at stop signs, traffic lights staying on the right side of the road with the flow of traffic,” he said.

We asked Walsh if there are fines in place for bicyclists that do not follow these rules.

“There are ordinances and part of the rules of the road. They are not strictly enforced but you need to have those at night I mean you could get some sort of fine our ultimate goal isn’t to fine bicyclists for not doing it it’s to make sure they have that equipment,” Walsh said.

UMass Amherst Police also reminded students of the time change this weekend. They said in a statement in part...

“With the sun setting earlier and the time change this weekend a reminder that solar glare is a concern. If you are traveling on roads such as Mass Ave, Governors Dr, and Eastman Ln, all roads that travel east/west, you may experience solar glare when coming into work/school or heading home.”

