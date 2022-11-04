Getting Answers: Sunshine Protection Act

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -It is almost time to turn our clocks back an hour, but what are the chances this could be the last time we ‘fall back’? We’ve been following the progress of the federal sunshine protection act which passed the U.S. Senate, but still awaits action in the house.

One local doctor who specializes in sleep study and neurology said that the Sunshine Protection Act would not benefit Americans. She shared why she is pushing for standard time to become permanent instead.

It is almost time to ‘fall back’ and gain an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday. Many questions linger about whether this could be the last time we have to change the clocks twice a year, after the sunshine protection act unanimously passed in the senate earlier this year.

“Right now, we are on daylight saving time in a day we will be switching to standard time. Standard time is the time where the sun is more overhead at noon and our bodies align to the sun and so our bodies are more in alignment on standard time then daylight saving time which is better for our health, our safety and other aspects of our bodily functions,” shared Dr. Karin Johnson, professor of Neurology and medical director of the Regional Sleep program.

Dr. Johnson shared why she has been advocating for standard time to become permanent, rather than daylight saving time, which the federal legislation calls for.

“We’ve actually tried in the U.S. permanent daylight-saving time twice before, in 1918 and 1974 and people thought that was a great idea before 1974 but it lasted all of a month before they turned their minds around and said this is not good people just don’t like dark mornings,” said Dr. Johnson.

If the Sunshine Protection Act is signed into law, the sunrise time in Massachusetts would be after 8 a.m. from early December to late January. and the sunset would never set before 5 p.m.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey is an original sponsor of the bill and writes in a statement in part;

“As the sun sets on our sunshine and we enter a long, dark winter, Congress has a chance to do something almost unheard of in the wake of a midterm election: pass bipartisan legislation. I’m sending rays of support to the House to get this done”

He arguesd that making Daylight Savings Time permanent would have positive impacts on public health, the economy, and help cut energy consumption.

Meanwhile, Dr. Johnson said that her research suggests that less sunlight in the morning would not be beneficial to our health.

“It would be dark for almost two months after 8 a.m. and a lot of people have to go to work, they have to go to school my kids are standing at their bus stops before that time it would be completely dark many people wouldn’t see the light of sun until they have a lunch break,” she shared.

State Representative Orlando Ramos is also weighing in on the debate.

“At some point I think we need to study the issue and study the pros and cons and then make an informed decision as to how this will affect businesses for example how this will affect the economy, how this will affect individuals,” she said.

It’s important to note this bill would not change zones or alter time or affect the number of hours of sunlight.

