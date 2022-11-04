MGM employees volunteer to place flags on veteran graves

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -MGM Springfield’s team members spent the day Thursday placing American flags on the graves of veterans throughout Springfield Cemetery.

This is part of a city-wide effort with the Department of Veterans’ Services to honor and remember those who have served our country. We’re told more than 20-thousand veteran graves are located in Springfield. Twice a year, ahead of Memorial Day and Veterans Day, city volunteers come together to participate in flagging efforts.

Western Mass News stopped by the event where we caught up with Joe Decaro, deputy director for Veteran Services in Springfield. He shared having MGM participate this year was a huge help due to a lack of volunteers.

“Before the pandemic we used to have a lot of volunteers call into the office and actually show up at the cemetery themselves, they still do but not at the numbers they used to,” he said.

DeCaro said as a veteran himself it means a lot to have volunteers such as MGM and other local businesses come out and help honor our fallen service members.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.