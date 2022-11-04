Missing Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in Missouri

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KHBS/KHOG) - A family is devastated by the loss of an Arkansas woman killed along with her unborn baby.

“This is one of the most horrific cases that I’ve been personally involved with,” Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said.

Authorities in Benton County delivered the tragic news during a news conference Thursday, saying it is a situation they have never seen before.

They reported the bodies of Ashley Bush, and her unborn child, Valkyrie Grace Willis, were found in Missouri.

The baby’s body was found Wednesday while Bush’s was found Thursday in a different location.

Authorities reported she got in a truck with a woman, believing she was going to Bentonville for a job interview.

She was last seen at the intersection of Highway 72 and Highway 43 in Maysville on Monday.

Her fiancé Josh Willis said she was supposed to meet him at the Handi-mart in Maysville around 3 p.m. Monday.

“What I can say for the mother is we believe at this point, investigation leads us to believe it was a gunshot wound,” said Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith, referring to the possible cause of death.

Authorities arrested Amber and Jamie Waterman, both 42, in connection to the incident. The married couple from Missouri is in the McDonald County Detention Center facing charges of first-degree kidnapping.

Multiple agencies are working on the case.

The Watermans are expected to be transported to a federal facility in Springfield.

“We expect further additional charges to come,” Holloway said.

In a statement, Willis described Bush as “a great mother, a wonderful wife, a very outgoing, caring and kind person.”

“They didn’t deserve any of this,” he said in the statement. “There are three amazing kids here that just lost their mother, best friend and little sister. I just lost my wife and daughter.”

Investigators said it’s too early to determine a motive.

They are still piecing together the timeline of the kidnapping and killings.

Copyright 2022 KHBS/KHOG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.