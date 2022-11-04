Search continues in Blandford and Russell for Connecticut shooting suspect

RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Connecticut earlier today.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that around 8 a.m. Friday, several units were dispatched after information indicated that a suspect in a shooting in West Hartford, CT was in the area of Blandford and Russell.

Around 2:20 a.m Friday, West Hartford Police responded to a report of shots fired in a parking area on the west side of the campus of the University of St. Joseph’s. Around the same time, police responded to a rollover crash in the area that caused serious injuries. Investigators believe that those two incidents are related.

Procopio added that the vehicle that was believed to be driven by the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Darnell Barnes of Hartford, CT, was found on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike, near mile-marker 31.6 in Blandford. Troopers approached the vehicle and found that Barnes was not inside and no guns were recovered from the vehicle.

The search for Barnes, who is considered armed and dangerous, continues and residents of Blandford and Russell are being urged to take precautions, including staying inside if possible and keeping doors locked, as well as calling 911 if any suspicious activity is seen.

MassDOT said that the Pike westbound was closed at Exit 41 in Westfield for a time, but all travel lanes have since reopened.

Westfield Public School Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski said that the district was in a “modified shelter in place” for part of the morning Friday, but has since been lifted.

Gateway Regional School Superintendent Kristen Smidy sent out an automated call to families indicating that, out of an abundance of caution, staff has been asked to be extra vigilant to ensure that all safety protocols are followed. In addition, teaching and learning will continue as scheduled and recess and lunches will be held indoors at all schools.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

