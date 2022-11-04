Search for West Hartford shooting suspect crosses border into MA

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rollover crash in West Hartford that left one person with serious injuries may be connected to a shots fired report on University of St. Joseph campus.

Massachusetts State Police reported that they were searching for 22-year-old Darnell Barnes in connection with the shooting that happened in West Hartford early Friday morning.

UPDATE-Suspect sought is DARNELL BARNES, 22, seen here, wanted for shooting a victim multiple times last night in W. Hartford. Considered armed & dangerous. We cleared a car on the #MassPike that he had been driving. Search ongoing. Call 911 if seen. More: https://t.co/3MMZu9oznx https://t.co/t3ZlDMQfoM pic.twitter.com/7UMiFb5ztP — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 4, 2022

The search was underway in the Russell, MA and Blandford, MA area.

Part of the Mass Pike was closed in Hampden County.

MA troopers described the suspect as a male, age 22, who is about 5′5″ tall.

Operations ongoing in #Russell/#Blandford area. MSP & local police are searching for a suspect wanted for a shooting in West Hartford earlier this AM. Suspect is a black male, age 22, approx 5’5” tall. Residents asked to take caution and call 911 if they see suspicious activity. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 4, 2022

MA troopers said they cleared a car on the Mass Pike that Barnes had been driving.

They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

West Hartford police said they were called a scene at 2:20 a.m. on Friday. A report of a rollover accident on Albany Avenue near Bainton Road came in around that time.

Officers said they also responded to a report of gunfire in a parking area on the west side of the University of St. Joseph’s campus around the same time.

The driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Authorities said the two incidents may be connected.

Albany Avenue between Steele Road and Prospect Avenue was shut down while police investigated.

Police asked the public to remain patient while their investigation continued. They advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

St. Joseph’s issued a statement about what happened later Friday morning.

Earlier this morning the University Of Saint Joseph Department Of Public Safety was notified by the West Hartford Police Department about a shooting incident which occurred on campus. West Hartford Police have assured USJ that there is no threat to the community and that the campus is safe and secure. West Hartford Police are currently on campus investigating the incident. Classes and activities at USJ will proceed today following their normal schedule. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Anyone who witnessed the incident was asked to contact West Hartford police at 860-523-5203. The tip line and email can also be used at 860-570-8969 or whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

