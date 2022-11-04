State Police conducting investigation along Mass. Pike in Russell

RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation has closed down part of the Mass. Pike westbound in Hampden County.

Mass. State Police said that they are searching the area of Russell and Blandford for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Friday morning in West Hartford, CT.

Nearby residents are being asked to take caution and call 911 if any suspicious activity is seen.

MassDOT said that the Pike westbound was closed at Exit 41 in Westfield for a time and traffic was being detoured onto Route 20 at Exit 41. As of 11 a.m., they said that the left travel lane was open.

Gateway Regional School Superintendent Kristen Smidy sent out an automated call to families indicating that, out of an abundance of caution, staff has been asked to be extra vigilant to ensure that all safety protocols are followed. In addition, teaching and learning will continue as scheduled and recess and lunches will be held indoors at all schools.

