Taylor Swift adds additional shows at Gillette, MetLife Stadium

(Gray News/WGGB/WSHM) – Taylor Swift has announced a third show for this spring at Gillette Stadium and MetLife Stadium.

The stadium said Friday that the award-winning artist will perform a third show and will now perform on May 19, 20, and 21, 2023 in Foxborough. It will mark her first return to Gillette Stadium since 2018.

In addition, another concert date has been added to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ for Sunday, May 28, 2023.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” Swift said on Twitter last week.

The first part of the tour will be in stadiums across the United States with international dates to be announced soon.

The first leg of the tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18 and wraps up on Aug. 5 in Los Angeles.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Swift being the first artist to claim all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 with tracks from her new album “Midnights.”

Swift surpassed Drake, who held the previous record with nine of the top 10 songs for a week in September 2021.

Earlier this month, Swift became Spotify’s most-streamed artist over a 24-hour period following “Midnights’” release.

Tickets for all of the Gillette Stadium and MetLife Stadium performances will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m.

Swift has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program to help ensure that fans have the change to purchase tickets. Fans can register here for a Verified Fan presale and registration is open now through Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59 p.m. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 15.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM) and Gray Media. All rights reserved.