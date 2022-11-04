Town by Town: November 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In West Springfield the 34th annual High School Girl’s Basketball Tip-Off classic took place Thursday night. The West Springfield Boys & Girls Club welcomed special guest, Vinny Del Negro, for their donor appreciation event and girls basketball tip-off classic. Del Negro, a Springfield native and NBA player for 14 years, was the head coach of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls from 2009 to 2010, and the Los Angeles Clippers from 2010 to 2013.

In Springfield, Memory Support of Heritage Hall Nursing Facility hosted a free dementia experience at Springfield Technical Community College. The free event provided occupational & physical therapy students with an interactive first-hand look into the life of a dementia patient. This comes on the heels of a newly released study revealing one in 10 Americans over 65 have dementia.

In Holyoke, ongoing water work will be taking place along Hampden Street throughout the month of November. Work began today and will continue November 8th, 9th, 14t, 17th and 18th between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

