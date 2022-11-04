Town by Town: November 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass New is going Town by Town!

In Chicopee, the sixth annual Military and Veterans Career Fair was put in Friday by Voice ad Veterans Inc. in Chicopee.

Veterans Inc. is New England’s leading provider of support services to veterans and their families. VICE or Veterans Outreach Into Community Engagement, is a partnership of over 45 state, local and veteran programs in western Mass.

In Easthampton, 50 Arroe Gallery will be featuring the work of artist Nate Begay for the month of November. Nate is a Navajo artist from Flagstaff, Arizona, and represents 22 tribes from this state and over 600 in North America.

