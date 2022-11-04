Voters head to polls for final day of Early voting in Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday marked the final day of early voting in Massachusetts. With election day now just four days away, we’re learning thousands have already cast their votes.

With early in-person voting coming to an end throughout the Bay State on Friday, Western Mass News went to Holyoke City Hall to check on election day expectations.

“We have not seen huge numbers for early voting and we think that is due to a lot of people have chosen to vote through the mail,” said Brenna Murphy McGee, Holyoke City Clerk and Registrar of Voters.

Murphy McGee told Western Mass News they expect to be busy with absentee ballots in the days ahead.

“We sent out about 5,000 ballots and we’ve received about 3,500 of them back and we are still receiving trays full back from the post office and we anticipate we will get them back straight through election night,” she shared.

Murphy McGee said all vote counting will be done on Tuesday.

“We will send all the ballots to the appropriate polling place on election morning and the poll workers and wardens will be the ones in charge of opening them and putting them through the tabulator,” she said.

Holyoke City Hall officials said voting and absentee voting have been great ways to make sure their voices are heard without having to come to the polls on Tuesday.

Patricia Devine is a volunteer at the early voting location. She said about 30 people a day over the past two weeks came to fill out their ballots. She explained why many liked this option.

“I think it’s a lot of things, it’s the convenience, it gives people the opportunity to look through the questions so you’re not rushed, and no lines really, not like there might be on election day,” said Devine.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.