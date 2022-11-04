West Springfield Police looking for missing man

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Zachary Warren, 32, has not been seen since Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m.

Warren has some cognitive challenges, so police said it’s important he is found and reunited with his family as soon as possible.

He is approximately 5′ 11″ tall, weighs approximately 240 pounds, and has long dark hair that he frequently puts up with a clip. It’s believed that he may be wearing white sneakers with gold stripes, grey pants, and glasses.

If you see Warren or have any information as to his location, please contact the West Springfield Police Department.

