Agawam Police looking to identify found little girl
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam are seeking information after they located a young girl Saturday morning.
According to Agawam Police, they are seeking any information that could identify the girl, who is 8 years old and possibly named Ariellis.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Agawam Police Department at 413-786-4767.
