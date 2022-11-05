Agawam Police looking to identify found little girl

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam are seeking information after they located a young girl Saturday morning.

According to Agawam Police, they are seeking any information that could identify the girl, who is 8 years old and possibly named Ariellis.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Agawam Police Department at 413-786-4767.

