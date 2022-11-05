Agawam Police looking to identify found little girl

Girl found in Agawam 110522
Girl found in Agawam 110522(Agawam Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam are seeking information after they located a young girl Saturday morning.

According to Agawam Police, they are seeking any information that could identify the girl, who is 8 years old and possibly named Ariellis.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Agawam Police Department at 413-786-4767.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

At this time, power is not expected to be restored for another 3-5 hours.
Monson residents lose power for hours following accident on Bridge Street
September In November? Record Warmth Possible With Highs In The Mid 70s All Weekend Long!
September In November? Record Warmth Possible With Highs In The Mid 70s All Weekend Long!
At this time, power is not expected to be restored for another 3-5 hours.
Monson residents lose power for hours following accident on Bridge Street
Annual Trees of Hope event kicks off with exclusive preview
Annual Trees of Hope event kicks off with exclusive preview