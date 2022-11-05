Annual Trees of Hope event kicks off with exclusive preview

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday night, an exclusive preview event was held to kick off the second annual Trees of Hope, which Western Mass News is a silver sponsor of. The event benefits Ronald McDonald charities of Connecticut and western Mass.

The holiday season came early at Holyoke’s Gary Rome Hyundai car dealership.

The building was transformed into a winter wonderland. Filled with trees and displays decorated by local businesses, organizations, and community members. If see any you like you can take one home. The displays are being raffled off with tickets selling for one dollar each. All proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald charities of Connecticut and Western Mass.

Michelle D’Amore of Ronald McDonald House Charities told Western Mass News that events like this help them fulfill their mission of offering housing and support for families as their children receive treatments at local hospitals.

“We allow families to stay together and be together all throughout the holidays really tonight is giving the gift of togetherness for the families,” D’Amore said.

Gary Rome of Gary Rome Hyundai said he’s proud to hold this event at his business and help other parents focus on their children’s care.

“There’s a need, it costs $120 a day to support a family staying there while their child is treated at a nearby hospital…I can’t even imagine what it would be like if your child had to be treated and you live 4-5 hours away and had nowhere to stay or certainly can’t afford $100 a night for a hotel room,” he said.

Trees of Hope will continue through November18th. There is no cost to view the holiday display. Last year’s event raised over $126,000. This year they hope to raise $180,000.

