Monson residents lose power for hours following accident on Bridge Street

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Monson responded to Bridge Street Saturday morning for reports of a car accident.

According to Monson Police, Bridge Street will be closed while crews replace a damaged utility pole that was involved in the incident.

At this time, power is not expected to be restored for another 3-5 hours.

