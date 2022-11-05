Monson residents lose power for hours following accident on Bridge Street

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Monson responded to Bridge Street Saturday morning for reports of a car accident.

According to Monson Police, Bridge Street will be closed while crews replace a damaged utility pole that was involved in the incident.

At this time, power is not expected to be restored for another 3-5 hours.

