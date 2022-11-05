North Adams woman arrested for her grandmother’s murder

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A North Adams woman was arrested Friday night for the murder of her grandmother.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, its anticipated 26-year-old Kelsie Cote will be arraigned by North Berkshire District Court Monday on charges of murder, assault with intent to murder, and destruction of evidence.

Police have established probable cause Kelsie murdered her grandmother on October 31, and attempted to destroy crime evidence.

North Adams Police responded to a 911 call from a relative of 74 year-old Doris Cote that said she found her dead inside her Church Street home.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.