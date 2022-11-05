North Adams woman arrested for her grandmother’s murder

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A North Adams woman was arrested Friday night for the murder of her grandmother.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, its anticipated 26-year-old Kelsie Cote will be arraigned by North Berkshire District Court Monday on charges of murder, assault with intent to murder, and destruction of evidence.

Police have established probable cause Kelsie murdered her grandmother on October 31, and attempted to destroy crime evidence.

North Adams Police responded to a 911 call from a relative of 74 year-old Doris Cote that said she found her dead inside her Church Street home.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews responding to car fire on I-91 South in West Springfield
Crews respond to car fire on I-91 South in West Springfield
Girl found in Agawam 110522
IDENTIFIED: Agawam Police looking to identify found little girl
At this time, power is not expected to be restored for another 3-5 hours.
Monson residents lose power for hours following accident on Bridge Street
September In November? Record Warmth Possible With Highs In The Mid 70s All Weekend Long!
September In November? Record Warmth Possible With Highs In The Mid 70s All Weekend Long!