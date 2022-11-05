September In November? Record Warmth Possible With Highs In The Mid 70s All Weekend Long!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - What a way to kickoff the first weekend of November! Lows this morning are above the average high for this time of year, with many near 60. A strong ridge and upper level high pressure will keep our warm stretch going through Monday. Temperatures both today and Sunday reaching into the low to middle 70s with dew points climbing into the 60s by Sunday! It will be on the windy side over the weekend with gusts to 20-30mph out of the south-southwest. Clouds may also win out at times.

A cold front approaches Sunday with more clouds and the chance of a few spotty showers, especially later Sunday night. The front falls apart with more warmth on Monday.

High pressure will build in from the north with much cooler air draining in for the middle of the week. Highs will be more seasonable with continued dry conditions with plenty of sunshine. Most of next week looks dry as well with high pressure holding strong. We may not see any rain until next weekend at the earliest along with another warming tread but not nearly as warm as this weekend.

