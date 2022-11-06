Drive thru donation event raises money for breast cancer research

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A drive thru donation event was held today to raise money for breast cancer survivors and research.The event took place on Open Square Way in Holyoke. Western Mass News caught up with some students at the donation drive to find out more about the cause.

“We are here to raise awareness for breast cancer and bring light to cause that yes is shown, but doesn’t have enough representation for women around us,” said Varielis Ramirez and Bianca Speska of Girls Inc.

The girls said every honk raised 25 cents for breast cancer research

