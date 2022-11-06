Drive thru donation event raises money for breast cancer research

Drive thru donation event raises money for breast cancer research
By Addie Patterson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A drive thru donation event was held today to raise money for breast cancer survivors and research.The event took place on Open Square Way in Holyoke. Western Mass News caught up with some students at the donation drive to find out more about the cause.

“We are here to raise awareness for breast cancer and bring light to cause that yes is shown, but doesn’t have enough representation for women around us,” said Varielis Ramirez and Bianca Speska of Girls Inc.

The girls said every honk raised 25 cents for breast cancer research

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes for good cause
Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes for good cause
Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield
Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield
Locals try their luck in historic Powerball drawing
Locals try their luck in historic Powerball drawing
Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit
Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit