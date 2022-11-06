Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes for good cause

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes Saturday for a good cause.

The 13th annual Fancy Steps Dancing Around the World Event was held tonight at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.

One of the celebrity dancers tonight was Gary Rome, raising money for the Holyoke Children’s Museum.

“It’s the best museum in the area--it’s been around for 40 years and this event in its 13th year has raised over 500 thousand dollars for the kids and all the money goes to new exhibits that they’re trying to develop and bring into the museum,” Rome said.

He added that he was nervous, but was happy to come out for a good cause.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.