Locals try their luck in historic Powerball drawing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With Saturday’s Powerball shattering records, Western Mass News spoke with some locals who are hoping luck will be on their side at tonight’s drawing

“It’s been insane. Ever since I opened the door this morning, people have been coming in and coming in wanting quick picks and they’re picking numbers. It’s been crazy!” said David Gantz, owner of Buckeye Smoke Shop. “I mean, who doesn’t want to be a billionaire?”

He said thousands of hopeful customers came to Buckeye Smoke Shop to play the odds with the hopes of walking away with a historic jackpot

The Powerball jackpot rose from $1.5 billion to 1.6-billion Friday, breaking the record for the largest prize in the game’s history.

Western Mass News asked one Powerball hopeful how she would spend the money if she took that highly coveted grand-prize home.

“What would I do? I would make sure I would take care of my family and maybe some of my friends – whoever deserves it!” said Alfonsia Liguori.

Your chance of winning the big prize: one in 292.2 million

Meaning you are more likely to become president of the United States (one in 32.6 million), or even having quadruplets (one in 15 million).

In order to win, you must match all six numbers and walk away with more than $782 million, if you opt for the cash option.

One customer at Buckeye’s shared how he chose his lucky numbers

“Mostly birthdays, lucky numbers, but mostly family members’ birthdays,” shared Aurelio Daniele.

With his business selling thousands of tickets, we asked Glantz if he would be getting in on it too.

“I don’t know, I might buy one. Because you know I figure one is just as good as a hundred with so many people playing,” Glantz said.

If no one won Saturday night, another drawing would be held Monday.

