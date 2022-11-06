Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Candidate for Governor Maura Healey was in Springfield Saturday, right before the November 8 election.

Many city leaders were in attendance for the rally, including Mayor Domenic Sarno, Congressman Richard Neal and Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi to show their support.

“We’re really excited about the fact that we have Maura coming she understands the support she has here in western Massachusetts, especially here in Springfield and Hampden County and were looking for a relationship and a friendship and a lot can get down through cooperation and partnerships and that’s how my first six years in office has gone with the Baker Administration and we’re looking for a nice transition, the same type of relationship with the Healey Driscoll administration and again it’s about getting the job done for the people of the county and the people of western Massachusetts,” Cocchi said.

The rally took place on Boston Road in Springfield.

