Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield

Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield
By Addie Patterson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Candidate for Governor Maura Healey was in Springfield Saturday, right before the November 8 election.

Many city leaders were in attendance for the rally, including Mayor Domenic Sarno, Congressman Richard Neal and Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi to show their support.

“We’re really excited about the fact that we have Maura coming she understands the support she has here in western Massachusetts, especially here in Springfield and Hampden County and were looking for a relationship and a friendship and a lot can get down through cooperation and partnerships and that’s how my first six years in office has gone with the Baker Administration and we’re looking for a nice transition, the same type of relationship with the Healey Driscoll administration and again it’s about getting the job done for the people of the county and the people of western Massachusetts,” Cocchi said.

The rally took place on Boston Road in Springfield.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes for good cause
Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes for good cause
Drive thru donation event raises money for breast cancer research
Drive thru donation event raises money for breast cancer research
Locals try their luck in historic Powerball drawing
Locals try their luck in historic Powerball drawing
Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit
Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit