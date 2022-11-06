Pop-up dance performance held at Springfield Science Museum

Pop-up dance performance held at Springfield Science Museum
By Addie Patterson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Nov. 6, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Stories of the Night Sky a Free Pop-Up dance performance was held at the Springfield Science Museum Saturday afternoon.

The collaborative dance performance features astronomy-based mythologies from China, Japan, Estonia, Greece, and Puerto Rico. Guests were encouraged to wander the museum as the dancers popped up in different locations throughout the afternoon.

