Pop-up dance performance held at Springfield Science Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Stories of the Night Sky a Free Pop-Up dance performance was held at the Springfield Science Museum Saturday afternoon.

The collaborative dance performance features astronomy-based mythologies from China, Japan, Estonia, Greece, and Puerto Rico. Guests were encouraged to wander the museum as the dancers popped up in different locations throughout the afternoon.

