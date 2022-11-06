Portion of State Street closed Sunday following water main break

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of State Street in Springfield was closed Sunday following a water main break.

According to the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, the water main break took place between Dwight and Chestnut Streets.

Officials said that about 3 customers are without service as a result.

State Street will be closed from Dwight to Chestnut Streets while crews repair the break. The road is expected to remain closed until Sunday evening.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

