Record Heat Again Today? Back To Reality By Election Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It felt more like early September than early November this afternoon as we topped out at 76° yesterday afternoon at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. That broke the old record of 74° set back in 2020. That warm weather will stick around for Today and Monday before cooler air arrives for the middle of the week.

A mild night occurred again on the way tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall back into the upper 50s to around 60. Another breezy and warm day is on tap today though we will see more clouds than sun. Highs will again top out in the lower to middle 70s. The record high for tomorrow at Westover is 75° set back in 2020. A cold front approaches Sunday with more clouds and the chance of a few spotty showers, especially later Sunday night. The front falls apart with more warmth on Monday.

High pressure will build in from the north with much cooler air draining in for the middle of the week. Highs will be more seasonable with continued dry conditions with plenty of sunshine. Most of next week looks dry as well with high pressure holding strong.

We may not see any rain until next weekend at the earliest along with another warming tread but not nearly as warm as this weekend. There is a chance for this storm to be on the stronger side with heavy rain and gusty winds. Plenty of time to track.

