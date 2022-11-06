St. Patrick’s Parade season kicks off with Collen contest and award announcements

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Saturday night was a big night for the Springfield St. Patrick’s Parade committee. The Colleen preliminary contest and awards announcements took place!

Committee leaders said this event officially kicks off parade season.

At the event, five ladies were selected for the 2022-2023 Colleen Court. To be eligible to apply, contestants must be of Irish descent, 16-24 years old, never married or never had a child, at least be a junior in high school and a Springfield area resident. Contestants are interviewed by a panel of judges. This year’s parade marshal was also announced, Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton.

Committee president, Aleshia Barbaro who shares how special it is for the committee to be at the event, as they celebrate their 60th year:

“It feels great to be doing it again we have a few cobwebs because you know it’s been two years and we had to remember oh what do we do next you know...I’m just enjoying being back out and being able to participate in the parade and all the events that we have coming up,” she said.

Per tradition, the parade is scheduled for the Sunday after St. Patrick’s Day, March 19, 2023.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.