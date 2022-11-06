Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Wistariahurst Museum held a celebration honoring Indigenous cultures in the area Saturday.

Representatives of indigenous people gathered at the Wistariahurst Museum in Holyoke not only to share their artwork and culture but to bring awareness to issues facing Indigenous people today…

“This show is a culmination of the hard work of a lot of people involved with the community, within the native community, and outside to support native voices during Native American Heritage Month this month,” shared artist Anthony Melting Tallow.

Nayana Lafond is an artist who paints missing or murdered indigenous people.

She told Western Mass News that Indigenous women are 11 times more likely to be murdered or go missing.

“I’m trying to represent them as human. To show everyone that sees them that these are no different than their own mothers and sisters and brothers and cousins. all of us are humans and deserve safety,” Lanford said.

Lafond hopes her work can raise awareness for an issue, she said is ignored in the United States.

“98% of indigenous people experience violence in their lifetime. it’s extremely overlooked, especially on the east coast where we live,” she said.

Some of the artwork sold at the event will donate the proceeds to programs that support Native American communities.

Their hope is to start a conversation that helps people have a greater understanding of Native Americans.

“Kinship, relationship, reciprocity, and respect. those are the foundations for indigenous cultures up to today so that is a culture of welcoming a culture of sharing, a culture of mutual benefit a culture of going forward into the future in a good way,” Melting Tallow said.

