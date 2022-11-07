4 Massachusetts men facing child sex trafficking charges

Authorities have arrested four Massachusetts men accused of trying to arrange sexual encounters with underage girls
MGN Online
MGN Online(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Four Massachusetts men who authorities say tried to arrange sexual encounters with underage girls have been arrested, federal prosecutors said Monday.

All four men are charged with attempted sex trafficking of a child, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

Sadeq Ali Quraishi, 45; Dmitri McKenzie, 27; and David Cannon, 59, were being held pending detention hearings scheduled for Tuesday. Misael Fabian Medina, 37, agreed to voluntary detention during a hearing on Friday.

Quraishi is an anesthesiologist who was fired by Tufts Medical Center on Friday, the hospital said.

“Dr. Quraishi firmly denies the allegations that have been made against him," his attorney Dan Gaudet said in a statement. “He looks forward to contesting these claims in court where he is confident that he will be exonerated."

Emails seeking comment were sent to attorneys for the other three men.

According to court documents, the suspects responded to an advertisement on a website often used to advertise commercial sex acts, then traveled to meet with undercover agents who said they were offering 12- and 14-year-old girls for sex acts in exchange for cash payments.

“These arrests show that the sex trafficking of children is happening every day," U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said. "There is a huge demand for this abusive, repugnant and criminal behavior. We need to dispel the myths about who actually commits this horrific crime. The perpetrators can be white collar professionals who live in nice suburban neighborhoods. Many are married. All put their own sexual gratification over the trauma and harm inflicted on vulnerable, innocent child victims.”

If convicted, the suspects face mandatory minimum sentences of 10 to 15 years behind bars.

Latest News

New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (5) warms up during an NFL football practice,...
Belichick: Hoyer will start if Jones can’t play vs. Packers
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) is helped off the field after suffering a leg...
Patriots QB Jones leaves with leg injury after 3rd pick
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka
Celtics: Udoka suspended for ‘multiple’ policy violations
FILE - Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 6 of...
Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season