Amherst-Pelham educators fighting for fair contract

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Educators in Amherst are demanding a fairer contract after an almost year long debate with the school committee. They will be voicing their concerns during a town council meeting on Monday.

We’re told that union members in the Amherst-Pelham Regional School District wore red on Monday. In a statement to Western Mass News, they said it symbolizes the need for local government to offer fair negotiation and fair cost of living increases in a time of inflation. The Amherst-Pelham Education Association has been in contract negotiations with the school district since the winter and are fighting for more fair pay, safe conditions, and a sustainable workload.

Danielle Seltzer, an Amherst-Pelham Education Association member and high school teacher, told Western Mass News in a statement, in part: “What we are asking for is in line with what other unions are asking for...including ones in western Mass. are settling on.”

She went on to say: “the school committee’s offer of 2% was unacceptable, considering the inflation rate of 8.2%.”

Western Mass News is getting answers straight from the Amherst-Pelham School Committee. They told us in a statement, in part: “Although our talks last spring focused on attempting to move toward a sustainable compromise solution...the APEA presented a new proposal at the end of June that included compensation increases totaling over $15 million per year.”

It went on to say: “our towns cannot afford that level of increase in funding for schools. And our districts can’t afford that level of compensation increase within the available funding without severe cuts to staffing and programs.”

We’ve learned that the Amherst-Pelham Regional 2023 school budget is currently set at $32.98 million.

Monday’s town council and school committee are holding a joint meeting over Zoom starting at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.