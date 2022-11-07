Big E hosts annual Fiber Festival

By Addie Patterson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Fiber enthusiasts headed over to the Big E fairgrounds today for the annual Fiber Festival which took place inside of the Mallary Complex.

The event helps promote the use of wool and other natural fibers within New England. Over one hundred exhibitors came together, showcasing a variety of wool and wool-like products, including clothing, quilts, blankets, rugs, looms, and spinning wheels!

