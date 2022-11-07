Bikers gather to ride for Brightside’s Hope for the Holiday Toy Drive

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Motorcycle clubs across western Massachusetts revved up their bikes and came together to put on a toy drive for at-risk children.

Bikes, beards, and holiday cheer – all of this could be found at the Chicopee Walmart on Memorial Drive for the 36th Annual Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive.

“A lot of these children don’t get a Christmas every year,” said Hope for the Holidays Treasurer Melvin Hook. “So, we try to support them and make sure the people at Brightside have the toys and things that these kids are looking for this Christmas time. So, that’s what this is all about.”

After 3 days of toy collecting, organizers said that they were able to fill 2 flatbed trucks with toys, all to benefit the Brightside organization, which helps provide counseling and family support in western Mass.

“They could be looking for anything,” Hook told us. “They have children that are babies, they have children that are 18 to 19 years old. So, a brand-new toy for a child, a gift card, monetary donations, all of that stuff works.”

The hundreds of bikers in attendance then participated in a literal toy drive.

With Santa Claus leading on his motorized sleigh, riders delivered the toys to a hospital in Providence, Rhode Island, to be distributed to 550 families in need.

“When a 3-year-old child hands a biker a toy phone, he answers it,” Hope for the Holidays President Bruce Rivest told us. “The biker community is second to none anywhere. They come out here in droves, even in the cold. Now that we have a beautiful day like today, they’re even here in double force.”

