Bird offering free scooter rides to the polls for election day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new option for getting to the polls on Tuesday as Bird rideshare offers free scooter rides for one day only.

Bird scooters will be available in certain communities on Tuesday to help get out the vote, so on election day only, Bird mobility rideshare is offering two free 30-minute rides for people to get to their polling location and back. Senior manager with Bird, Lauren Scribi, told Western Mass News why they decided to do this.

“What made Bird think about this was in 2016, three percent of people sited transportation problems as a reason they didn’t vote,” Scribi said.

Bird is doing what it can to help by offering this scooter deal in West Springfield and Pittsfield, where they opened new locations earlier this year. In order to test out these scooters, you want to download the app on your phone and put these discount codes: Votetoday and Vote2022. You only have to use one of the codes and it will automatically apply the discount. For those looking for available scooters, there are 45 in West Springfield and 75 in Pittsfield.

“Voting is one of our fundamental rights as citizens. From Bird, we want people to have a safe and secure way to get to the polls on election day,” Scribi added.

Western Mass News caught up with a voter in West Springfield, who liked this idea.

“It’s perfect. Everyone should go vote,” said Antonio Liquri of West Springfield.

Liquri said the only way to make a change is to vote and he encourages people to take advantage of this offer

“Grab a scooter, whatever it takes to get there,” Liquri noted.

His advice if you do use a scooter on Tuesday is, “make sure you put it on the sidewalk nice and neat, so nobody gets hurt.”

