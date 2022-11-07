Chicopee Police seeking vehicle involved in hit-and-run

Chicopee Police are working to locate a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run
Chicopee Police are working to locate a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run(Chicopee Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police said that the vehicle, which is believed to be a a Chevrolet Equinox, was last seen in the area of Burnett Road and they are still working to learn more about the vehicle’s license place.

Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run...
Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Chicopee.(Chicopee Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1771.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bird Scooters
Bird offering free scooter rides to the polls for election day
Darnell Barnes
Police arrest suspect in shooting near Connecticut university
Massachusetts law requires those who work with children to notify DCF if they suspect a child...
Getting Answers: experts address possible cracks in DCF reporting process
Massachusetts law requires those who work with children to notify DCF if they suspect a child...
Getting Answers: experts address possible cracks in DCF reporting process