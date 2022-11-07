Chicopee Police seeking vehicle involved in hit-and-run

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police said that the vehicle, which is believed to be a a Chevrolet Equinox, was last seen in the area of Burnett Road and they are still working to learn more about the vehicle’s license place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1771.

