Councilors seek to postpone motion on July incident between Amherst teens and police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On the agenda at Monday night’s Amherst Town Council meeting is a discussion in response to an interaction between police and teenagers over the summer.

Western Mass News first brought you that story earlier this year in July after a video showed officers telling teenagers that they do not have rights.

On Monday, we learned from the president of the Amherst Town Council that she is making a motion to postpone this discussion to next Monday, November 14th, which would be the second postponement this month.

Now, we are getting answers on why that motion keeps getting postponed.

To remind you, in July earlier this year, a video went viral on social media where an officer can be heard telling teenagers that they do not have rights due to their age.

Western Mass News Spoke with Leon Smith, an attorney and executive director for the nonprofit, Citizens for Juvenile Justice. He shared his reaction to this incident.

“We initially saw the video online and, as someone who’s practiced for many years in the juvenile justice system, it was immediately jarring to me to see, really, an abuse of authority, in my opinion,” Smith said. “These young people were held in custody, they were questioned without an interested adult, and despite the fact that they were not free to leave, they were not read their Miranda rights. There were multiple things wrong with this encounter.”

Town councilors were set to resume their discussions Monday on how to best respond to the July 5th interaction.

Town Council President Lynn Griesemer told Western Mass News in a statement why she is recommending a postponement of this discussion to next week. She said, in part:

“I am doing this because there are several amendments to the motion that is on the floor and 2-3 new motions under consideration. Thus, this item will take up considerable time.”

She told us that her motion will require a second and a majority vote of the town council. She also said, in part:

“Given the importance of this discussion, I am hoping that other councilors will agree that we need to set aside the time as proposed on November 14, at 6:30 PM to have that critical discussion.”

Monday night’s town council meeting begins at 8 p.m.

