Crews battle fire on Main Street in West Springfield

Authorities are investigating an afternoon fire in West Springfield.
Authorities are investigating an afternoon fire in West Springfield.(West Springfield Fire)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an afternoon fire in West Springfield.

West Springfield fire officials said they were called to a building on Main Street Monday afternoon, near the corner of Main Street and East School Street.

The fire has been extinguished and no injuries have been reported.

Drivers in the area are being urged to seek alternate routes while crews remain on-scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

