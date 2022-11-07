Dry, Seasonable weather returns through mid-week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold front passed through our area earlier today, allowing for sunny skies, gusty breezes and lowering humidity. This afternoon’s highs again ended up in the 70s and a few degrees shy of the record, but about 20 degrees above normal for early November!

Dry air continues to build in tonight, allowing for clear skies and more seasonable temperatures. Staying breezy with a northwesterly wind becoming less gusty after midnight but staying around 7-10mph. Temperatures fall into the middle 30s for most with a wind chill dipping into the upper 20s around sunrise.

Remember to bundle up if viewing the total Lunar Eclipse! The best time to view is from 4am to moonset. Totality, when the moon is fully eclipsed and red, will be around 515-630am. However, the moon sets at 6:38am, so you will need a good view of the horizon.

Breezy and much more seasonable Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Northwest wind gusts may again top 20-25mph at times, but we will also have full sunshine. Breezes should become light to calm Tuesday night, which will help temperatures fall well into the 20s for Wednesday morning.

High pressure will keep our weather cool and very dry through Wednesday, then sunny and milder Thursday as our wind direction shifts to the south. Milder temperatures and rising humidity are on tap to end the week, along with remnants of Nicole.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, subtropical storm Nicole, which may be a hurricane by that time, should make landfall on Florida’s east coast. While the Southeast coast has most of the impact from this storm, moisture looks to drift northward to New England by Friday evening. There’s still a good amount of uncertainty on rain amounts and wind speeds, but we may see some significant rainfall along with blustery conditions. Drier, cooler air builds behind this system for the remainder of the weekend into early next week.

