Getting Answers: repeat offenders on Springfield streets

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arraigned for the 99th time after being arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter this past August, which sparked reaction from police and city leaders. Does this happen often in the court system?

Western Mass News is getting answers to find out just how often repeat criminal offenders are released back out on the streets.

In August, two Springfield men were arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. One of those suspects, 51-year-old Robert Larder, had been arraigned 98 times before. Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno at the time of the arrest on August 22.

“98…98 arrests!? and these two guys still walk the streets? What the hell’s it take to hold a criminal, let alone they got repeat violent criminal offenders,” Sarno said in August.

Court documents show Larder was released on $500 bail and according to Springfield Police, he has a history of skipping court dates. Western Mass News dug deeper into the history of Springfield criminals and got answers to the question on how often repeat offenders are back out on the streets, but the answer is not readily available.

We reached out to the Massachusetts Trial Court and requested data on sentences in Hampden County in the last year given to those convicted of aggravated assault, robbery, and rape. We also requested data relative to the bail requirement for those crimes. The trial court’s administrator responded to our request more than two weeks later and told us in a statement. in part: “such a compilation and analysis would be overly burdensome and would interfere with the ability of court staff to perform other essential work. Therefore, we cannot provide you with the data requested.”

We then took our questions to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, who explained the challenges in acquiring such information

“Is it a frequent situation? Maybe not and it is very hard to determine other and anecdotally these results or what the trends are. As you found out from the trial court, aggregating those numbers can be a challenge,” Gulluni explained.

Over the past several years, the district attorney’s office has seen an uptick in the number of dangerousness hearings, which is a particular statute that allows courts to hold suspects after arraignment for certain criminal offenses pending a dangerousness hearing. Gulluni said his office also repeatedly asks for high bails for repeat and violent criminal offenders, but judges and defense attorneys don’t often agree.

“The test of whether the bail is appropriate is not whether it’s punishment because it’s not intended to be punishment. The test is will they return to court based on what they post relative to their financial circumstances and other factors the judge has to take into account,” said defense attorney Joseph Pacella.

Pacella said there is more to Larder’s 98 arraignments than looking at the criminal justice system as a revolving door.

“People need to focus on both matters. The thing to look at is is the system is working? Are we keeping people from not showing back up? It is not intended to keep him from committing new crimes…You could have a zillion arrangements, but how are they resolved? If there are 98 appearances with 97 of them dismissed? There might be a whole bunch of default warrants. When were they default? Was one back in the 70s in the 80s and then the last 10 cases, the person showed up every time? A lot of that factors in, the evidence,” Pacella noted.

Pacella also highlighted that when a judge sets bail, they are taking a defendant’s financial situation into consideration, which Gulluni said can be frustrating for those on the other side especially when it comes to repeat offenders.

“We’re seeing in situations, despite our best efforts these individuals are released and it’s frustrating for the officers who do the work and make these arrests sometimes coming from long investigations. It is frustrating for the neighborhoods, where these individuals are, returning and very often committing the same kinds of crimes, and getting back to the same things that they were doing,” Gulluni explained.

However, Gulluni told us he believes judges are doing their best to protect the people and their communities.

“It should not, and I believe it did not, change how the court is supposed to look at dangerous offenders and repeat offenders and looking at one’s record and seeing that this person has been in and out of the system an ‘x’ number of times and has defied conditions for probation an ‘x’ number of times and has committed another serious offense. How the court looks at those situations has not changed and should not change,” Gulluni noted.

We also spoke with Sarno, who explained how we reached out to the trial court to find out how many repeat offenders have been let out on bail and how many have been sentenced.

“The trial court said it’s a little too burdensome for us. Just think about how burdensome it has been for those victims and their families that have to live with this day-in and day-out and maybe see these despicable individuals back on the street creating mayhem for them and their families. That’s no excuse,” Sarno said.

Sarno told Western Mass News that he works closely with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, which has programs in place to get people get back on track whether it be regarding substance abuse or mental health.

“There is plenty, a multitude of support programs out there that can help individuals if they want to do the right thing…I’m all for second chances where warranted. I have no patience, no understanding when it comes to repeat violent criminal offenders or career, career criminals that affect my residents, no matter what creed color or background and my businesses here in the city of Springfield with quality-of-life issues,” Sarno explained.

The D.A. said his office is doing their best to improve that.

“We are here to protect public safety. We are here to work for victims. We are here to do the right thing, but we have to be mindful of the responsibilities to our communities and we have to step into court every day regardless of what judges are doing or defense attorneys are doing, first and foremost, doing the right thing, but doing our best to protect people and work on behalf of our 23 cities and towns here in Hampden County,” Gulluni said.

