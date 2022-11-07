Holiday shopping in full swing ahead of Black Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Black Friday marks the unofficial start to the holiday season and is also the biggest shopping day of the year, but any shoppers here in western Mass. aren’t waiting until then to gear up for the season.

Holiday deals are already underway at some major retailers and some businesses in the area are decking the halls with festive décor, signs that the holiday season is already in full swing.

“My strategy usually is to start early. We actually started in august because we caught sales…I’m starting to shop really online. I’ve already started to shop online for the kids. we buy more stuff than we probably should from amazon,” shared Michael LaFlamme of Springfield.

LeFlamme is not alone. According to a Bankrate survey conducted in September, about half of holiday shoppers started their spending before Halloween to cash in on deals.

Others said they plan on shopping early this year, to take advantage of deals, beat the crowds in stores and to make sure their online orders have enough time to arrive before the holidays.

Others told Western Mass News they are planning on waiting a little closer to the holidays to start their shopping.

“Oh I am very last minute, like after Black Friday. That’s when you really get into the spirit of things when you start feeling more like shopping, not when it’s 70 degrees out,” said Samuel Cloutier of Westfield.

Despite the warm temperatures outside on Sunday, it’s beginning to a look a lot like Christmas at Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam.

Western Mass News spoke with the store’s owner, Kate Gourde about her store’s holiday prep.

“We are in crunch time right now because our annual Christmas open house, which we call the Christmas Prelude, is always on Veteran’s weekend, so Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday of this coming weekend. And we are very excited about it but we are very busy getting things ready,” she revealed.

Gourde explained her store has been gearing up for Christmas since the start of the year.

“It’s the never-ending season for me! I literally start ordering product for Christmas in January. So as soon as we are done with one year we roll right into the next! So it’s continuous, it’s always in the back of my mind,” she said.

Gourde said she and her team are continuing to decorate the store as it gets closer to Black Friday, which marked the unofficial start of the holiday season.

Her advice to shoppers:

“A lot of times we have one-of-a-kinds or if we have product early in the season, we may not be able to reorder those items as we get closer to Christmas so definitely shop early!” she said.

Americans are expected to spend on average over $900 on gifts this holiday season which is about $130 more than last year. Economists said inflation could be one reason for that increase.

