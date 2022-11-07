Holyoke Police searching for armed robbery suspects

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a weekend robbery at a Holyoke gas station.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that a panic alarm was sounded, followed by a report of an armed robbery, at Racing Mart on South Street around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived, secured the area, and conducted a search for two suspects, one of which reportedly had a gun, but they were not located.

Holyoke Police believe that this vehicle was used in connection with Sunday's armed robbery (Holyoke Police Dept.)

One suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a black face mask or covering, a white hat with spiral details on it, dark colored shorts, and black sneakers. The other suspect had dark colored hair in a ponytail and was last seen wearing a gray or dark green jacket with a maroon hood, red pajama pants, and dark colored sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holyoke Police criminal investigation bureau at (413) 322-6900 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE, your tip, and indicate that it’s for Holyoke.

