Holyoke Police searching for armed robbery suspects

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a weekend robbery at a Holyoke gas station.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that a panic alarm was sounded, followed by a report of an armed robbery, at Racing Mart on South Street around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived, secured the area, and conducted a search for two suspects, one of which reportedly had a gun, but they were not located.

Holyoke Police believe that this vehicle was used in connection with Sunday's armed robbery
Holyoke Police believe that this vehicle was used in connection with Sunday's armed robbery(Holyoke Police Dept.)

One suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a black face mask or covering, a white hat with spiral details on it, dark colored shorts, and black sneakers. The other suspect had dark colored hair in a ponytail and was last seen wearing a gray or dark green jacket with a maroon hood, red pajama pants, and dark colored sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holyoke Police criminal investigation bureau at (413) 322-6900 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE, your tip, and indicate that it’s for Holyoke.

