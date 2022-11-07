Jazz benefit concert held in Hadley for lake preservation

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Five-time Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Karrin Allyson performed at a benefit concert in Hadley Sunday.

The concert took place at the North Hadley Congregational Church. Proceeds from the event went towards the friends of Lake Warner and the Mill River. A non-profit dedicated to the preservation of Lake Warner and the protection of the Mill River Watershed.

