Jazz benefit concert held in Hadley for lake preservation
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Five-time Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Karrin Allyson performed at a benefit concert in Hadley Sunday.

The concert took place at the North Hadley Congregational Church. Proceeds from the event went towards the friends of Lake Warner and the Mill River. A non-profit dedicated to the preservation of Lake Warner and the protection of the Mill River Watershed.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

