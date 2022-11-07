More drivers seeking repairs after nails flatten tires in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a number of complaints came into our newsroom about motorists’ tires going flat in Holyoke.

It has left many people having to spend hundreds of dollars for new tires.

Last week, motorists were traveling down Canal Street in Holyoke when suddenly their tires popped. This was due to nails being left all over the road.

On Monday, we went to Rucki’s and Sons Tire Shop. They said that since last week, they have taken care of 40 to 50 customers who had their tires popped on Canal Street. They also showed us the nails they have been pulling out of the tires.

We then went up the street to Cano Used Tire who showed us the same nails. Supervisor Israel Garcia told Western Mass News that they have been dealing with the same amount of customers at their shop.

“Probably like 60 people. Each plug costs about $15 apiece,” Garcia said. “I’ve had 2 people that it was a total loss of their whole entire tire.”

At this time, it is still unknown how or who dropped the nails on Canal Street.

We took questions to local insurance agent John Sweeney and asked him who could be on the hook to pay for the damages.

“It’s covered under liability from the car or vehicle that dropped those nails,” Sweeney told us. “One of the big cases was a few years ago. A ladder fell off a vehicle, causing extensive damage, so nails would be the same type of thing.”

Sweeney added that the damage caused by the nails is most likely covered under your auto insurance policy, so long as you have a comprehensive insurance package.

“As long as the person has what we call ‘comprehensive,’ which covers anything other than collision they have coverage there,” he explained. “The only problem is that you have a deductible. The lowest deductible in Massachusetts is $300. So, it would cover over $300. If there were that many nails in the road, I’m sure there’s much more than $300 worth of damage.”

We reached out to Holyoke Police and the Holyoke’s Department of Public Works to see if they have made any progress in finding out who dropped the nails on Canal Street, but have yet to hear back.

