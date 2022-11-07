Police arrest suspect in shooting near Connecticut university

(WGGB/WSHM) - Police have arrested the man accused of carrying out a shooting on a university campus in Connecticut.

The search for that suspect shut down the Mass. Pike for hours on Friday and this morning, 22-year-old Darnell Barnes is set to face a judge.

Police said Barnes was taken into custody by West Hartford Police just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday. A warrant was out for his arrest after a shooting on the University of St. Joseph campus and a related crash. He was considered armed and dangerous up until his arrest.

Following Friday’s shooting, the vehicle that Barnes was believed to be driving was found on the Mass. Pike, but police did not find barnes or the firearm they believed was used in the incident.

Officials originally thought he had fled into the wooded areas of towns like Russell and Blandford. As a result, many schools in the area held all their activities indoors, out of an abundance of caution.

Barnes is being held on a $1 million bond. He’s facing several charges including assault, reckless endangerment, evading responsibility, and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.