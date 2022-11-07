Residents busy buying Powerball tickets with jackpot at $1.9 billion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- The largest ever Powerball jackpot is up for grabs tonight. How does $1.9 billion dollars sound?

There are now almost two billion reasons why more and more Powerball tickets are being sold. At the Pride market and gas station off Memorial Drive in Chicopee, customers one-by-one got their tickets from previous drawings scanned and then bought more. With the Powerball jackpot growing since early August, Monday night’s drawing is the most money up for grabs ever. Western Mass News spoke with Jerry, who didn’t want her face on-camera. She has bought an average of 30 tickets a week over the last three months.

“I’ll go, like, $10 worth [of tickets] here and $10 worth at a local newsstand and $10 at a grocery store [Stop and Shop],” Jerry explained.

This Pride store did have a Powerball winner back in August 2017 when Mavis Wanczyk won a $758.7 million prize, which was the largest single ticket Powerball prize in U.S. history. The jackpot is so high this time, it does not even fit the sign in the window. Michele Cote of Wilbraham said she has bought 20 tickets per week over the last three months and just bought eight more Monday morning. Out of the two strategies to try to win, she usually lets the computer quick pick her numbers. Cote also revealed she has won lottery money before in her original home state.

“I’ve tried numbers and that doesn’t work. Once in a while, I do get some money…I won $1,000 on a scratch ticket in Florida two years ago,” Cote noted.

Powerball’s new estimated jackpot is $1.9 billion with cash value of just over $929 million, which begs the question: what would you do with that kind of money?

“[I will] go to my attorney first and then…there’s so many things I would want to do…Take care of my children and my grandchildren,” Jerry explained.

“I would give it to some charity and my kids and friends. [I would] even buy a house…I’d like to go back to Florida [for a vacation]. I was born there,” Cote added.

Both said they will continue to take their chances even if they don’t win the grand prize, butat the end of the day, you never know.

The next drawing will take place Monday at 10:59 p.m. eastern.

