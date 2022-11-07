Springfield Museums preparing for Tuesday’s lunar eclipse

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A lunar eclipse is expected to be visible over western Massachusetts before sunrise Tuesday morning.

Western Mass News stopped by Springfield Museums on Monday, where STEM curator and astronomy expert Kevin Kopchynski was hard at work setting up a special telescope to watch Tuesday’s lunar eclipse.

“The sun shines down on the earth and the earth casts a shadow, so every once in a while, things line up exactly right where the moon passes into that shadow and that’s what’s going to happen tomorrow morning,” Kopchynski said.

We were curious whether or not it was safe to view a lunar eclipse without special equipment, like goggles that are needed when viewing a solar eclipse. Kopchynski told Western Mass News that during a lunar eclipse, by the time the sun bounces off the moon, the ultraviolet rays that are reflected are much weaker than those of a solar eclipse.

“It is totally safe to look at a lunar eclipse. With the sun, you’ve got a lot of ultraviolet light coming out of the sun and if you were to attempt to a stare at it for more than a few seconds, it would damage your eyes very badly,” Kopchynski explained.

Scientists are predicting that the next lunar eclipse won’t be visible until 2025. Kopchynski explained that certain factors have to be at play when the moon aligns with the sun’s shadow for the lunar eclipse to be visible. For example, in order to see a lunar eclipse, you have to be somewhere where it’s dark out.

“There’s folks on the other side of the world that aren’t gonna see this one because it’s daytime for them when it happens,” Kopchynski noted.

Kopchynski said people in other parts of the world will see a lunar eclipse before 2025, but in the eastern part of North America, we’ll unfortunately miss them due to the time of day they’ll occur.

Tuesday’s lunar eclipse will begin at around 4:09 a.m. However, Kopchynski told Western Mass News that the total phase doesn’t start until about 5:15 a.m. when the moon has completely made its way into the sun’s shadow.

“That’s when you’ll get the nice reddish colors in the moon because it’s reflecting from earth’s sunrise and sunset all around the edge of the earth and that shining onto the moon,” Kopchynski added.

If you aren’t an early riser, don’t worry. Springfield Museums will be live streaming Tuesday’s lunar eclipse on their Facebook page.

