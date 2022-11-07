Town by Town: Puerto Rican flag raising and supermarket savings

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and West Springfield.

We started in Springfield where the annual Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony was held Monday to kick-off the beginning of Puerto Rican Heritage Month.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was at the eventalong with State Senator Adam Gomez.

Mayor Sarno said that the event is aimed at honoring the city’s Puerto Rican heritage and the positive contributions and impact from Springfield’s Puerto Rican community.

In West Springfield, the town’s public library will present “Saving at the Supermarket.” Tuesday.

The event is a virtual workshop held via Zoom meant to help local consumers learn strategies to slash grocery bills while also eating nutritiously.

You can register for the workshop here.

